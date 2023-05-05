Syracuse women’s basketball: Dyaisha Fair selected for USA Basketball AmeriCup trials

Senior guard Dyaisha Fair of the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team will participate in team trials for the USA Women’s AmeriCup roster, according to a Syracuse Athletics news release.

Fair, who was named to the All-ACC First Team and ACC All-Defense Team in her first season with the Orange, is one of 22 athletes who will participate in the trials that will be held in Colorado Springs from May 11 to May 15. Selected athletes will return to Colorado Springs to train for the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup. Fair joins Florida State guard Ta’Niya Latson and University of North Carolina guard Deja Kelly as the only three ACC representatives who were selected for the trials, and is one of 12 players making their USA Basketball debut.

Fair averaged nearly 20 points per game during the 2022-2023 season, good for second in the ACC. In addition to her All-ACC honors, Fair was also an honorable mention candidate for Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-American recognition as she helped guide the Orange to a 20-13 record and a WNIT appearance in coach Felisha Legette-Jack’s first season with the program.

We Fight On! And! We Want More! ✊ https://t.co/r0eo22MMUg — Felisha Legette-Jack (@CuseCoachJack) May 4, 2023

Trials will be run by AmeriCup coaches Kamie Ethridge of Washington State University), Katrina Merriweather of the University of Cincinnati and Aaron Johnston of South Dakota State University.

If selected, Fair will look to help Team USA on its question to secure the program’s fifth gold medal in the FIBA AmeriCup, which will be hosted in Leon, Mexico from July 1 to July 9.