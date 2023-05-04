Syracuse women's lacrosse: Meaghan Tyrrell, Delaney Sweitzer earn ACC season awards

Meaghan Tyrrell and Delaney Sweitzer were the two members of the Syracuse Orange honored by the ACC on Wednesday as the league announced their selections for the 2023 Women’s Lacrosse Season Awards, chosen by a vote of the 10 head coaches.

Meaghan was named the ACC’s Attacker of the Year while Delaney was named Goalkeeper of the Year.

More honors for Meaghan Tyrrell and Delaney Sweitzer‼️ https://t.co/BwLRJyt50U pic.twitter.com/kQOX1HqGe5 — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) May 3, 2023

The Orange and Boston College were the only two schools to receive any of the six awards, with the Eagles taking the other four: Belle Smith (Midfielder), Sydney Scales (Defender), Shea Dolce (Freshman), Acacia Walker-Weinstein (Coach).

Meaghan leads the country in points with 96 and is second in points per game at 5.33. She’s one of only two players in the country who’s averaging more than 2.5 goals and assists per game, and last week she was named First Team All-ACC for the third straight season.

Delaney is ninth in the country in save percentage at .509 percent and is third in the country in ground balls per game at 3.72. She leads the ACC in save percentage, total saves (164) and saves per game (9.11). She also earned First Team All-ACC last week, and was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week five times throughout the season.

Meaghan, Delaney and the Orange will learn their NCAA Tournament destination this Sunday, May 7 during the selection show at 9 PM on ESPNU.