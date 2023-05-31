Syracuse football: Orange get early season primetime showcase

The Syracuse Orange will get an early season opportunity to impress a national television audience.

The Action Network is reporting that the Orange’s game at the Purdue Boilermakers will be featured as NBC’s Big Ten Saturday Night primetime game.

Big Ten’s NBC September schedule, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ, includes:



West Virginia at Penn State, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. ET

Charlotte at Maryland, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. ET

Syracuse at Purdue, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m. ET — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 30, 2023

Syracuse will open with home games against Colgate and Western Michigan, then Purdue will be their first road game of 2023. It’s a rematch of that wild game from 2022 where Garrett Shrader hit Oronde Gadsden in the final 10 seconds to pull off the improbable win.

With Syracuse alum Noah Eagle on the call, it’s an opportunity for the program to make an impression on recruits early in the season. If the Orange can find a way to be 3-0 after this one, they will have a chance to replicate some of last season’s early momentum. Despite dropping from 6-0 to 6-5, that early season success did lead to better attendance and a stronger home atmosphere for the players.

Purdue will have a new head coach in Ryan Walters and they will be coming off a road game at Virginia Tech before Syracuse arrives. This will be the first Orange game in West Lafayette since a 51-0 loss back in 2004.