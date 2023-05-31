Get to Know Your Orange Man: #97 DL Belizaire Bassette

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Belizaire Bassette

Position: Defensive Line

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 260 lbs.

Hometown: Broward, FL

High School: American Heritage

2022 stats: Appeared in four games for the Orange. With all of the injuries on the defensive line, Bassette saw action in the final three games of the season recording two tackles.

2023 projections: Bassette would appear to be heading into the pre-season as a 3rd or 4th string interior defensive lineman. He’ll likely see more action in his second season, but he’s going to have to leap a few others to earn significant snaps.

How’d he get here?: Offers from a number of schools including Pitt, Illinois, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Cincinnati,

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all around

Twitter feed: @Belizaire_B54

Instagram feed: @_belizairebassetteII

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Around here we call this “The Hay is Never in the Barn” approach to vacations

Syracuse defensive lineman post bowl game. While in Grand Bahamas putting in hard work for next season.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Bassette was high school teammates with Oronde Gadsden where they were coached by current Miami Dolphins assistant Patrick Surtain

Let’s get a look at ya: Some signing day footage