Get to Know Your Orange Man: #96, DL/FB Elijah Wright

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Elijah “Bubba” Wright

Position: Defensive Line / Fullback

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6-3

Weight: 273 lbs.

Hometown: Syracuse, NY

High School: Solvay High School

2022 stats: Did not appear in any games.

2023 projections: Although he’s still officially listed as a defensive lineman on the Cuse roster, other players and Coach Babers confirmed that Wright has been practicing at fullback since spring camp. Babers went on to say that the move is the more likely path for Wright to get playing time. It’s no guarantee that he will start, but this looks to be the best shot for Elijah to see the field.

How’d he get here?: Wright was a Preferred Walk-On in 2020. He chose to stay in Syracuse over offers from Albany, American International, Cortland, Hobart and Utica.

What’d recruiting sites say?: The local product was not rated.

Money quote: Dino’s full quote on what he’s seen from Wright that

“He’s a big strong guy. He’s been doing some very impressive things off the football field in the weight room and our conditioning. We like the things that he has been showing. So, we want to give him an opportunity to try to pop the starting lineup because we thinks he’s been buried a little bit in the position that he’s at. So we decided to move him and see if we could get him on the field.”

Twitter feed: @bubbito11

Instagram feed: @elijahwright

Post of wonder: TBT when Wright and Solvay took home the 2019 Section III Championship inside the Carrier Dome.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Wright is a second-generation D1-FBS football player - his dad, Levyon, played for Alabama from 1995-1998.

Let’s get a look at ya: Solvay Senior Year