Syracuse women’s rowing: Orange place 13th at NCAA Championships

The Syracuse Orange women’s rowing team came away with a 13th-place finish at the NCAA Championships last weekend.

The Syracuse varsity eight boat finished 8th, which is the 2nd-best finish in school history. That line-up was Coxswain Hannah Murphy, Annika Maxson, Emmie Frederico, Izabela Krakic, Kamile Kralikaite, Ellie-Kate Hutchinson, India Aikens, Martyna Kazlauskaite and Alena Criss.

In the 2V8, Syracuse ended up in 17th place. Their line-up was Coxswain Louise Rath, Junior Ognovich, Madison D’Ambra, Zoe Acosta, Lena Radke, Olivia Schaertl, Haley Uliasz, Heather Stafford and Aphrodite Gioulekas.

The Orange’s Varsity four boat of Coxswain Caileigh Grimes, Elizabeth Vogt, Kaitlyn Dennis, Alice McNeill and Mae Sweeney placed 13th overall.

Syracuse has now made six NCAA appearances in the last seven years and next year the Orange will hope to improve on the program’s best finish of 10th in 2021. They did make program history with their V8 win at the ACC Championships earlier this month.

Congratulations to the team on a stellar season.