Get to Know Your Orange Man: #98 K/P James Williams

Name: James Williams

Position: Kicker/Punter

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 205 lbs

Hometown: Watkinsville, Ga.

High School/Previous College: Athens Academy

2022 stats: Served as the kickoff specialist for two games before the team decided to redshirt him (injury perhaps)

2023 projections: It likes like transfer Jack Stonehouse has the inside track to the punting job, so we might see Williams handling kickoffs this fall. Can he show enough in camp to compete for the punting or place-kicking jobs? We’ll have to see.

How’d he get here?: Received offers from Air Force, Army, and Hawaii.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from the main sources. Kohl’s Kicking gave Williams five stars and ranked him the No. 4 punter in the class of 2020 as well as the No. 13 placekicker.

Money quote: With Syracuse having three punters in the professional ranks, Williams appreciates the advice he got from Nolan Cooney when he joined the Orange

“Obviously I’m my own person,” Williams said. “It feels good to have people and know the standard of what to expect at practice and how to handle things like that to the point where I could be in the NFL.”

Twitter feed: @jameswill2020

Instagram feed: @james_1520

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Williams isn’t a big social media guy so let’s go back to this one from his high school days

Thank you @Atl_TD_Club for naming me an All-American punter. pic.twitter.com/338xDueuAF — James Williams (@jameswill2020) January 17, 2020

Interesting nugget o’interest: Williams’ hometown of Watkinsville has a population just under 3,000 which makes it smaller than the incoming class at Syracuse.

Let’s get a look at ya: Let’s watch some kicking camp footage