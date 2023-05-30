Syracuse track and field: Hayles and Robertson qualify for NCAA Championships

Two more Syracuse Orange athletes advanced to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships as the East Regional wrapped up in Jacksonville.

Jaheem Hayles will return for the 2nd straight season after his 9th place finish in the 110m hurdles. He ran a time of 13.67 seconds into a strong head wind and will be looking to improve upon last year’s 9th place finish at the NCAA meet.

Four through!



Jaheem takes care of business and earns one of the automatic spots to Austin! pic.twitter.com/rrx38cjSkO — Syracuse XC/Track (@CuseXCTF) May 26, 2023

Kevin Robertson will make his NCAA Championships debut after his 10th place finish in the 3000m steeplechase. Robertson won his heat in a time of 8:47.69 to punch his ticket to Austin.

The other Syracuse competitors over the final two days were unable to find a qualifying spot.Noah Carey had the 10th fastest time in the 5000m (14:00), but he did not advance because of the automatic qualifiers from the second (and slower) heat.

Nathan Henderson finished in 20th place in the 1500m with a time of 3:54 and Abigail Spiers was 35th in the 5000m in a time of 16:30.

We’ll have coverage of next week’s NCAA Championships where the four Syracuse athletes will be competing to earn All-American honors.