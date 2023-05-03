Syracuse men’s basketball: Florida State transfer Naheem McLeod sets official visit

The Syracuse Orange might be closing in on their next addition to the 2023-24 roster.

Florida State transfer center Naheem McLeod will officially visit Syracuse this weekend, he announced on Twitter.

Syracuse this weekend — Naheem Bigduke McLeod ✝️ (@boogienah_10) May 3, 2023

McLeod entered the transfer portal back on April 19. The first reported contact from the Syracuse staff was on April 21.

McLeod has spent two seasons in Tallahassee. As a freshman, he averaged 4.5 points and 2.1 rebounds in just over 11 minutes of action. This past season, he averaged 4.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in just over 13 minutes per game. He scored a career-high 16 points against Syracuse on February 8.

The numbers don’t necessarily jump out of you, but his potential does. Standing at 7-foot-4, at the very least he would prove to be a rim protector. With the additions SU has made this offseason — Starling and Westry — and the potential of keeping Judah Mintz, the Orange won’t look for offense from McLeod. They’ll look for defense and rebounds — which he can provide.

When McLeod entered the portal, he had a long list of suitors. Syracuse, Clemson, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Georgetown, Memphis, Rutgers, Minnesota and Ole Miss all had initially reached out. Kansas and Villanova have also shown interest.

Syracuse will be McLeod’s first visit since entering the transfer portal.

Out of high school, McLeod attended Plymouth Whitemarsh (Pa.), where he was a three-star prospect. McLeod signed with Florida State, but did not qualify academically. He attended Chipola College in Florida for three semesters where he earned an Associates Degree. He redshirted his freshman year and played his sophomore season before joining FSU’s 2021 recruiting class.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.