Syracuse football: Orange extending offers to transfers

The Syracuse Orange football team heads into the summer with room to add another ten scholarship players to the roster before camp begins.

It seems like Dino Babers and his staff are thinking along with fans when it comes to areas of need and they are reaching out with offers. With lots of reports of offensive line struggles, it’s not a shock that Syracuse is trying to add more options. Syracuse has offered Kentucky transfer David Wohlabaugh Jr and that name should be familiar with Orange fans as his father played center for Syracuse in the early 90s.

The younger Wohlabaugh is listed at 6’6” and 321 pounds. He played eight games for Kentucky last season and according to Mike McAllister, he’s planning to visit Syracuse in the next couple of weeks.

The Orange have also extended an offer to quarterback Xavier Williams, formerly of Charlotte. The 6’2” 205 pound quarterback played in six games completing 34 of 67 passes for 420 yards and two touchdowns. Williams, who played his high school ball in Georgia, also ran the ball 26 times for 108 yards and two scores. He’d have three years of eligibility left, but right now On3 has a Central Florida prediction for him.

The Orange are also looking for help on the defensive side of the ball. USF defensive end Eddie Kelly has a Syracuse offer. The former 3-star recruit appeared in 11 games in his first season with USF and he’s picked up an offer from Ole MIss, so bigger programs also have him on their radar.

JUCO defensive back Jakobie Seabourn will be visiting Syracuse next weekend. The 6’3 Seabourn is originally from Houston but has played two seasons for Santa Barbara CC where he had 39 tackles and 1 interception in 11 games last Fall.

We expect to hear more news about offers (and hopefully visits) over the next few weeks and will keep you posted.