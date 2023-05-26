Syracuse track and field: Amanda Vestri heads to NCAA Championships

It was the Syracuse Orange women’s track and field team’s turn at the NCAA Eastern Regional on Thursday night.

Up first was Shaleah Colaire who finished 35th in the 400m hurdles in a time of 1:00. This was not far off of Colaire’s season-best.

Four Orange runners took to the track for the final event of the evening- the 10,000m run. Amanda Vestri was part of the chase pack for a majority of the 25-lap event. She was with Alabama runners Hilda Olemomoi and Mercy Chelangat as they stayed in position behind leaders Eleanor Mancini and Ava Nuttall on another grueling night (89% humidity) to race this distance. Vestri will get one more race in her Syracuse career in Austin as she finished in 4th place in a time of 33:22.

Business handled.



Vestri is through to the 10k final! pic.twitter.com/APqVLb5Y05 — Syracuse XC/Track (@CuseXCTF) May 26, 2023

Savannah Roark finished 22nd in 34:28, Sophia Jacobs-Townsley was 30th in 34:40 and Eleanor Lawlor finished 33rd in 35:05.

There will be one more Syracuse woman competing this week- Abigail Spiers is seeded 31st in the 5000m run with her time of 16:07. She will compete on Saturday evening as there is only one round of this event.

Tomorrow night Nathan Henderson and Jaheem Hayles will be looking to join Vestri and Paul O’Donnell in Austin.