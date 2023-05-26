TNIAAM Reacts: what is this optimism for Syracuse sports?

As we head into Memorial Day weekend, Syracuse Orange fans seem to be feeling pretty good.

We asked you about tonight’s Final Four match-up between Syracuse and Boston College and most of you are looking for the Orange to avenge the regular season loss to the Eagles.

It’s been a strong spring on the water for the Orange crews and more than half of you expect both squads to finish top 5 in the country.

Carmelo Anthony’s jersey has been retired but you’re split on retiring his number or leaving it available for his son Kiyan, or another promising player. We might have to take some time this summer to dive into this topic a bit deeper.

DraftKings has set the over/under on Syracuse football wins at 6.5 and as we get closer to the season we’ll find out how optimistic this group really is about the team.