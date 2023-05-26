Syracuse men’s basketball: the Orange to host the University of New Hampshire in season opener

New Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team head coach Adrian Autry will make his official coaching debut for the program in its season-opener on November 8 against the University of New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Orange will take on the Wildcats at the JMA Wireless Dome in the first match-up ever between both programs. Each team will also be facing off in a battle of new coaches, with New Hampshire men’s basketball head coach Nathan Davis also making his coaching debut for the Wildcats.

SCHEDULE UPDATE



We'll host New Hampshire in the regular season opener at the JMA Dome on Nov. 6



Autry’s first game won’t necessarily be an easy one. The Wildcats are looking for their second-consecutive ACC victory after defeating Boston College 74-71 in overtime last season. New Hampshire did finish 267th overall in NET ranking with a 15-15 overall record, including a 9-7 record in the American East conference.

The match-up versus New Hampshire marks the second confirmed game Syracuse will play in the 2023-2024 season. The Orange will take on the Oregon Ducks in a neutral-site game in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Dec. 17. Syracuse will also participate in the 2023 Maui Jim Maui Invitational, but the match-ups for that tournament remained to be determined.

The Orange’s first game for 2023-2024 will be an exhibition on October 27 against Division II Daemen University.