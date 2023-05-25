Syracuse track and field: three Orange athletes advance at NCAA East Regional

The Syracuse Orange track and field teams kicked off action at the NCAA East Regional last night.

The men were on the track and two Syracuse athletes advanced to Friday’s competition. Jaheem Hayles posted the 5th fastest qualifying time in the 110m hurdles when he took 2nd in his heat in 13.48. He’ll be one of 24 athletes competing to earn one of the 12 spots at the NCAA Championships in Austin, which would be a return for Hayles who was an All-American last year.

Nathan Henderson advanced to the next round of the 1500m competition with his 3:45. Henderson had the fourth-fastest time in the qualifying round as he looks to make his 2nd-straight NCAA Outdoor Championship. Karl Winter’s 3:48 earned him 37th place.

Another auto qualifier to the quarters!



Henderson is moving on after his heat was the fastest of the day, with him finishing fourth to earn the big Q. pic.twitter.com/9GigIvVnhq — Syracuse XC/Track (@CuseXCTF) May 24, 2023

Last night’s action was capped off by the 10000m run where Syracuse had four entrants. It was a tactical race run under pretty rough conditions (80% humidity), but Paul O’Donnell earned a trip to Austin with a 10th place finish in a time of 29:11. Assaf Harari finished 25th in 30:03, Nathan Lawler was 40th in 30:52 and Alex Comerford was 41st in 30:55.

In the 200m, Trei Thorogood had a personal-best time of 20.92 to place 38th. Xayvion Perkins ran 52.44 for 31st place in the 400m hurdles. Teammate Elijah Millard was 42nd in the event in a time of 53.95.

The Syracuse women are in action tonight and you can watch on ESPN+ and follow the results online.