Syracuse football: Orange continue to shop the transfer market

The Syracuse Orange football team continues to chip away on filling the 85 man roster as we head into summer.

Speculation a couple of weeks ago had Syracuse with 10 scholarships available for the 23-24 season. Since then, the Orange have added Braden Davis, Jalil Smith, David Wohlabaugh Jr, Berry Buxton III, Jakobie Seaborn, and Deston Hawkins to the roster, which could leave four more open spots.

Where will Dino Babers look to use these remaining scholarships? Well, it seems as though linebacker would be a focus. Lonnie Rice won’t be coming to Syracuse and with injuries this spring, it wouldn’t hurt to add another player to that position group. Could former target Khayri Banton be a potential option?

Banton was recruited by Syracuse out of Newark and in two seasons at Rutgers he appeared in four games, missing last season due to injury. In high school, the four-star recruit had offers from Miami, Michigan and Tennessee. Banton was a top-200 recruit nationally and he’d be the type of talent that would be worth trying to add to the roster.

He would also fit the trend this cycle of adding transfers with multiple seasons of eligibility. Outside of tackle Joe More, the Orange have picked up players with an eye towards more than just the 2023 season. Three California JUCO players coming in also seems to indicate that new staff members have opened different paths for Syracuse recruitment. If the Orange can use this formula to grab players with some experience and the ability to contribute right away in the ACC, it’s a good direction to pursue.

It would also be a smart plan for Syracuse to monitor the quarterback market. After this season, the Orange could be down to Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and Braden Davis and with the 2024 offers at the position focused on other schools, it might prove wise to add depth to group this summer to get another player acclimated to the system.

What position do you think Syracuse needs to reinforce this summer?