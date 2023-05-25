ACC agrees to implement new revenue model

Well the Syracuse Orange are going to have even more incentive to make it to the post-season in football and basketball.

Yesterday the ACC announced that a new revenue sharing model would be implemented starting in 2024-25. This would reward teams for post-season appearances by giving them a bigger share of that revenue. Details haven’t been released, but television money will be distributed equally.

This doesn’t mean that ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips can rest easily. No matter how the ACC handles the specifics, this is a band-aid. The increased revenue isn’t going to put teams on the same level as the Big Ten or SEC, but it does give schools a bigger piece of the pie when they win.

“Today’s endorsement follows significant and meaningful conversations by the ACC Board of Directors,” Phillips said in a statement. “To be certain, I applaud their thoughtfulness and continued commitment to working collectively. As we’ve communicated consistently, we remain dedicated to exploring all options to enhance support for our member institutions and their student-athletes.”

While it doesn’t seem like Syracuse will be pushing for a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff in the near future, there should be more money going to teams who make a bowl game. It also appears there will be a bigger financial benefit if the Orange basketball teams can return to the NCAA Tournament.

We’ll keep an eye out for more details but until those emerge we hope that ACC leadership don’t expect that “Success Incentive Initiative” merchandise will be a revenue generator for the league.