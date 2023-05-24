Syracuse football adds JUCO running back Deston Hawkins

Dino Babers and the Syracuse Orange continue to dip into the junior college market with their latest commitment: Deston Hawkins of Foothill College.

Hawkins, a 6’0”, 200 lb. RB, played one season (10 games) for the Owls, carrying the ball 137 times for 1,164 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 95 yards and one TD.

After his 1,000-yard rushing season, Hawkins was named Pac 7 First Team All-Conference. He brings three years of eligibility with him to Syracuse, joining a backfield that includes LeQuint Allen, Juwaun Price, brothers Mario and Joshua Escobar, and freshmen Ike Davis and Muwaffaq Parkman.

Hawkins also had offers from UT-El Paso, Northern Arizona, and Idaho before committing to ‘Cuse. He’s the third JUCO player to join SU after spring camp - Jakobie Seabourn and Berry Buxton, both from Santa Barbara City College, will also join the team ahead of fall camp.

Here’s a look at Hawkins’s JUCO film: