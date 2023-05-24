TNIAAM Reacts: Championships and Carmelo

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country.

We know that they aren’t the focus of most fans, but it’s championship season for the spring sports and Syracuse has some outstanding teams competing.

Will the Orange Women’s Lacrosse beat Boston College to advance to the National Championship?

Will either Syracuse rowing squad finish in the top 5 at their National Championship Regatta (NCAA for the women and IRA for the men)?

Syracuse has retired the number 44 for football while continuing to use 22 to reward an outstanding men’s lacrosse player. With his retirement this week, we want to know- should Syracuse retire Carmelo Anthony’s #15 from being used by a MBB player or make a note-worthy number?

Pre-season football talk is starting to heat up again. The DraftKings betting line for Syracuse football wins is 6.5 in 2023, so what are you taking?

Check back later this week for the results and Go Orange!