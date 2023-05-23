TNIAAM Reacts: Melo for Boeheim’s Army?

It’s been quite a week Syracuse Orange fans. We’ve had transfer news, men’s basketball schedule announcements and the official NBA retirement of Carmelo Anthony.

While it seems like Judah Mintz might not be back, most of you have had your confidence in Adrian Autry rise as he’s added transfers and a major 2024 recruit to help shape the Orange under his terms.

When we turned the spotlight on Dino Babers, you told us that there needs to be more evidence in the win column before you show your faith. We understand that you don’t have your eyes closed these days.

The surprise here isn’t Melo being the clear choice, it’s Dion edging out Elijah. Maybe we’ll get all four of these alums this summer? What do you think Boeheim’s Army?

Thanks as always to those who participate in these polls as we appreciate the feedback.