Breaking: Carmelo Anthony announces his retirement from the NBA

Former Syracuse Orange legend Carmelo Anthony officially announced his retirement from the NBA this morning.

Melo, who did not play this season, ends his 19-year career with 28,289 points scored in the NBA, which ranks 9th in league history. He was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary squad and is a sure-fire Hall of Famer selection.

Syracuse fans will never forget his one season in the 315 as he led the Orange to their first National Championship, earning Most Outstanding Player honors. Carmelo played on four US Olympic teams, winning three gold medals.

We’ll have more in the coming days, but what are some of your favorite ‘Melo Memories?