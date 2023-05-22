Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Six named Inside Lacrosse All-Americans

Six members of the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team have been named to Inside Lacrosse’s 2023 Division I All-American Teams, which were announced at the end of last week.

The Orange’s six selections tied them with Denver, and only Northwestern and Boston College have more with seven each.

Meaghan Tyrrell and Delaney Sweitzer led the way as First Team All-Americans, while Emma Ward was selected to the Third Team. Meg Carney, Sierra Cockerille, and Emma Tyrrell were all named Honorable Mention choices.

Congratulations to our 6⃣ @ILWomen All-Americans!



Meaghan Tyrrell, First Team

Delaney Sweitzer, First Team

Emma Ward, Third Team

Megan Carney, Honorable Mention

Sierra Cockerille, Honorable Mention

Emma Tyrrell, Honorable Mention — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) May 19, 2023

For Meaghan, this is the second consecutive year that she’s been named a First Team All-American by Inside Lacrosse. She made the second team two years ago, as well.

This is Delaney’s first year being named an All-American. She has engineered a remarkable turnaround from a season ago when she played most of the year as the Orange’s backup and finished the season with a save percentage below 30 percent. This year, multiple media publications dubbed her as the best goalie in the country through her multiple first team selections.

This is also Emma Ward’s first All-American selection, after she was named ACC All-Freshman Team in 2021 and then missed all of last year with an injury.

It’s the second straight year that Meg Carney has been named honorable mention by IL. She made the third team two years ago.

Sierra is having her best season this year and, as a result, has earned her first All-American selection. Two years ago, during her previous best season, she was named All-ACC and All-Region, but not the country-wide selection.

Finally, Emma Tyrrell has been named honorable mention by IL for the second straight season.

The Orange will be back in action at the end of this week when they make their ninth appearance in Championship Weekend. They’ll be meeting the No. 3 seed Boston College Eagles on Friday, May 26 at approximately 5:30 PM on ESPNU.