Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Women’s lacrosse Final Four and RIP Jim Brown

- Andy is back after figuring out his scheduling!
- Syracuse football projections! Who is betting the over on 6.5 wins for the Orange this season?
- We rant about Syracuse football depth. Watch for Andy losing his mind, listen for Steve calmly explaining how things work on an offensive line.
- RIP Jim Brown
- Women’s lacrosse makes the Final Four! We break down how the team got here after a rough end to the season.
- Syracuse is playing Oregon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Sure.
- TRANSFER TIME: Welcome Kyle Cuffe Jr. and Naheem McLeod to Syracuse.
