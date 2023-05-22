Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Women’s lacrosse Final Four and RIP Jim Brown

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Andy is back after figuring out his scheduling!

Syracuse football projections! Who is betting the over on 6.5 wins for the Orange this season?

We rant about Syracuse football depth. Watch for Andy losing his mind, listen for Steve calmly explaining how things work on an offensive line.

RIP Jim Brown

Women’s lacrosse makes the Final Four! We break down how the team got here after a rough end to the season.

Syracuse is playing Oregon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Sure.

TRANSFER TIME: Welcome Kyle Cuffe Jr. and Naheem McLeod to Syracuse.

