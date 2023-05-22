 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Women’s lacrosse Final Four and RIP Jim Brown

A week of extremes

By Andrew Pregler, Steve Haller, and Christian De Guzman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: NFL Draft Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • Andy is back after figuring out his scheduling!
  • Syracuse football projections! Who is betting the over on 6.5 wins for the Orange this season?
  • We rant about Syracuse football depth. Watch for Andy losing his mind, listen for Steve calmly explaining how things work on an offensive line.
  • RIP Jim Brown
  • Women’s lacrosse makes the Final Four! We break down how the team got here after a rough end to the season.
  • HOMEFIELD APPAREL
  • Syracuse is playing Oregon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Sure.
  • TRANSFER TIME: Welcome Kyle Cuffe Jr. and Naheem McLeod to Syracuse.
  • Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Disloyal Idiots:

You Missed It! Recent Disloyal Idiots episodes:

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...