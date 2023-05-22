Syracuse track and field: 18 athletes set to compete at NCAA East Regionals

Eighteen members of the Syracuse Orange track and field team will be competing this week at the NCAA East Regional.

The athletes will be in Jacksonville, Florida looking for a top-12 finish which will advance them to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Austin, Texas. Competition starts on Wednesday with the men and the women begin on Thursday. Live results will be available here

Here are the Syracuse athletes who will be competing this week:

Women:

Shaleah Colaire grabbed the 48th and final spot in the 400m hurdles with her time of 59.00.

Abigail Spiers is seeded 31st in the 5000m run with her time of 16:07. She will compete on Saturday evening as there is only one round of this event.

Four Orange runners will be in the 10000m on Thursday evening. Like the 5000m, there is only one round of this event at the regional. Leading the way for Syracuse are Amanda Vestri (3rd seed in 32:08) and Savannah Roark (7th seed in 32:49). Sophia Jacobs-Townsley is seeded 19th after her PR of 33:41 at the ACC Championships and Eleanor Lawler is seeded 43rd with a time of 34:14.

Men:

Trei Thorogood is the 37th seed in the 200m with his time of 20.69.

The Orange have two athletes in the 1500m. Nathan Henderson is seeded 19th with his time of 3:40.14 as he looks to make it back to Nationals. Grad student Karl Winter is seeded 47th with a time of 3:42.8.

Noah Carey has the 13th seed in the 5000m with a time of 13:38.19.

Like the women, the Syracuse men will have four 10000m competitors. Paul O’Donnell has the 12th seed with a time of 28:42. Assaf Harari is seeded 21st in 28:55 with Alex Comerford (23rd in 28:58) and Nathan Lawler (24th in 28:58) close behind.

Jaheem Hayles has the 10th seed (13.47) in the 110m hurdles as he looks to return to NCAA’s. Two Orange athletes made the cut in the 400m hurdles: Xayvion Perkins 42nd seed in 51.6 and Elijah Mallard 48th seed in 51.89.

Good luck to these athletes as they look to make the NCAA Championships.