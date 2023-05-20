Syracuse men’s basketball schedules neutral site game with Oregon for next season

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball has their first confirmed regular season game for the 23-24 season - and it’s probably not what you were expecting.

The Orange will take on the Oregon Ducks December 17 in a matchup at Sanford Pentagon. The 3,250-seat facility has hosted previous Division I and II basketball games, local Augustana University, and the Miami Heat‘s G-League affiliate, the Skyforce.

JUST IN: The @OregonMBB will take on the @Cuse_MBB in a non-conference matchup at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Dec. 17.



Read more: https://t.co/LEwvXsQu3E#SanfordSports pic.twitter.com/3Rwu4Bdxtb — Sanford Sports Complex (@sanford_complex) May 19, 2023

The two teams have played only once before: an 80-65 Oregon victory in the 2018 Empire State Classic at Madison Square Garden. The Ducks are coached by Dana Altman, who has led the program to 13-straight 20+ win seasons. Syracuse meanwhile is entering the first season of the Adrian Autry era and will add this game to the Maui Invitational, ACC-SEC Challenge, and a game at Georgetown as part of the non-conference schedule.

“We are excited to play in the Sanford Pentagon against Oregon,” Autry said in a press release. “I believe this game will help to enhance our non-conference schedule and will be a great game for our players and our program. We are looking forward to the challenge.”

SU’s exhibition opener was announced on Thursday, but so far, this is the only non-conference game that has been given an official date. (The Orange will play in Maui November 20-22, but their opponent for each day has not yet been named.) It’s interesting that it’s being held at such a small venue - we expect to find out some sponsorship information shortly.