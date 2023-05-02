TNIAAM Reacts: we want your thoughts on NFL prospects and Syracuse spring sports

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country.

We’re really trying our best not to jinx anything with this week’s questions so don’t blame us if we once again trip over ourselves.

This week we want to check your confidence level in Syracuse women’s lacrosse and the rowing squads. Kayla Treanor’s group has found a rough go the last two weeks- will they bounce back after some time off?

A lot of you probably don’t realize that the Orange rowing squads are both top 10, but as they head into the final month, we want to know if you think both will stay there at the end of the season.

We can’t forget about last weekend’s NFL Draft so we want to know if Matthew Bergeron will be in the Atlanta Falcons starting line-up when the season starts next Fall.

So far three Orange players signed free agent contracts after the Draft, will any of them make a final roster?

