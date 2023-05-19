Boeheim’s Army: four-time TBT champion DeAndre Kane commits to 2023 roster

Boeheim’s Army grows stronger by the day on its road to avenging a short postseason run in 2022.

On Thursday, Boeheim’s Army received a third commitment to its roster for the 2023 TBT in De’Andre Kane, the second member of this year’s team to return from the 2021 roster which won the championship. Kane joins former Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team alumni Chris McCullough and Tyus Battle for this year’s team as Boeheim’s Army seeks its second championship in three years.

DEANDRE KANE WANTS ANOTHER RING! @King_Kane50 is BACK with Boeheim’s Army for TBT 2023 as they’ll attempt to win their second TBT championship (Kane’s FIFTH)



Highlights from DeAndre Kane’s championship run with @BoeheimsArmy in 2021 ⤵️ ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Vixjpj7caC — TBT (@thetournament) May 18, 2023

Kane is a four-time TBT champion, three of which during his tenure with Overtime Elite and and another as a member of Boeheim’s Army in 2021. He played four seasons in the NCAA, three with Marshall and his senior year with Iowa State, finishing with career averages of 16 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game, and 4.9 assists per game in 132 total games. While he went undrafted following the 2013-2014 season, he’s made a career for himself playing oversees since the end of his senior year.

With Kane turning 34-years-old in June, the TBT veteran gives Boeheim’s Army an experienced 6-foot-5 guard with a solid blend of shooting and passing. Whether as the primarily initiator or off-the-ball, his experience playing oversees bring a veteran presence to this high stakes tournament.

Boeheim’s Army will have until June 1 to fill out its roster for this year’s TBT. Boeheim’s Army will host the Syracuse Regional at the Upstate Medical University War Memorial Arena in downtown ‘Cuse from July 24 to July 28.

With three players locked down (McCullough, Battle, and now Kane), who else would you like to see make this year’s roster?