 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Syracuse football: Sean Tucker wearing number 44 for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Plus other numbers revealed for NFL rookies:

By Michael Ostrowski
/ new
NFL: Combine Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

This spring’s NFL rookie camps, which gave teams some extra looks at their newest signees and others on try-outs, have wrapped up. That includes several former Syracuse Orange players, including running back Sean Tucker.

While Tucker did not practice during the three-day stretch (Bucs’ writers report it’s due to previous medical concerns), he did unveil his new uniform number - one that he didn’t have the opportunity to wear in Syracuse.

It’s nice to see Sean honoring the Legacy of 44 as he moves on to the next stage of his career. While his health is still uncertain, a full-strength Tucker could work his way up a thin Buccaneer RB room and find himself getting quality touches this fall. Tampa Bay ownership likely feels the same: Tucker was rewarded with the 6th-most guaranteed money out of this year's undrafted free agents.

Here are the numbers other ‘Cuse rookies are wearing:

  • Matthew Bergeron, Atlanta Falcons - 65
  • Garrett Williams, Arizona Cardinals - 21
  • Mikel Jones, Los Angeles Chargers - 49
  • Andre Szmyt, Chicago Bears - 37

Unfortunately, former Orange long snapper Aaron Bolinsky did not make the Buffalo Bills’ roster following their minicamp. We’ll have more updates for this group once mandatory practices begin.

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...