Syracuse football: Sean Tucker wearing number 44 for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This spring’s NFL rookie camps, which gave teams some extra looks at their newest signees and others on try-outs, have wrapped up. That includes several former Syracuse Orange players, including running back Sean Tucker.

While Tucker did not practice during the three-day stretch (Bucs’ writers report it’s due to previous medical concerns), he did unveil his new uniform number - one that he didn’t have the opportunity to wear in Syracuse.

I'm pleased to announce my Syracuse #34 has been upgraded to Tampa Bay #44. The dream continues... #PL44SED #GoBucs #GoOrange pic.twitter.com/tXtokPwLkr — Sean Tucker (@seantucker2020) May 16, 2023

It’s nice to see Sean honoring the Legacy of 44 as he moves on to the next stage of his career. While his health is still uncertain, a full-strength Tucker could work his way up a thin Buccaneer RB room and find himself getting quality touches this fall. Tampa Bay ownership likely feels the same: Tucker was rewarded with the 6th-most guaranteed money out of this year's undrafted free agents.

Here are the numbers other ‘Cuse rookies are wearing:

Matthew Bergeron, Atlanta Falcons - 65

Garrett Williams, Arizona Cardinals - 21

Mikel Jones, Los Angeles Chargers - 49

Andre Szmyt, Chicago Bears - 37

Unfortunately, former Orange long snapper Aaron Bolinsky did not make the Buffalo Bills’ roster following their minicamp. We’ll have more updates for this group once mandatory practices begin.