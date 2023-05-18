Syracuse football: Orange adds Nebraska transfer Jalil Martin

The Syracuse Orange football program added their third defensive back this week when Nebraska transfer Jalil Martin committed.

Martin is a 6’2” 200 lb defensive back from Chicago. He redshirted this past season at Nebraska so he’ll have four years of eligibility. Syracuse was one of the schools who offered him out of high school when he was a 3-star recruit.

At first I wondered why the Orange were adding another defensive back, but looking at the roster it’s possible Syracuse could lose Isaiah Johnson, Justin Barron, Aman Greenwood, Jason Simmons and Alijah Clark after the 2023 season. He’s also a player that Syracuse cornerbacks coach Travis Fisher is very familiar with, having worked with Martin at Nebraska.

Here’s what Fisher had to say about Martin last summer:

“Jalil Martin is a freak. I knew when I recruited him, just watching him move, he can play both positions (corner and safety),” the coach said. “He’s going to be a player for a long time here, and I think he’ll have a chance to play on Sundays.”

Here’s a look at Martin’s high school highlight reel

Syracuse also welcomed incoming JUCO offensive lineman J’Onre Reed to campus.

Reed should be pushing for immediate playing time in the interior of the line, but we’d still like to see another player added, or possibly the return of Anthony Red, to this unit. The Orange still have available scholarships (we think) so keep an eye out for further additions before camp.