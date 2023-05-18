Syracuse football: new team center expected to open in December 2024

The Syracuse Orange facilities on South Campus are undergoing a major, multi-year overhaul with the construction of the John A. Lally Athletics Complex. The project will transform Manley Field House and other buildings into a new hub for ‘Cuse athletes.

That involves the creation of a brand-new football operations center, which seems to be the next step in the process. Pete Sala, SU’s Chief Facilities Officer, recently sent out these details in a campus-wide email:

Lally Football Operations Center: This summer the transformation of the Lally Athletics Complex will continue with the construction of a new football operations center. Excavation and site utility work will be the first activity on the site and will be followed by the demolition of the existing football wing to allow for the construction of a new, larger, modern operations center. Work will commence in June. The project will be completed in December 2024.

When completed, the football wing will feature new dining and nutrition spaces, locker rooms and recovery areas, and a new atrium to replace the current lobby:

Phase One of the Lally Complex has been under construction since last March, with the new entrance facing Comstock Ave. being completed in February. In addition to the football wing, a OneTeam Olympic Sports Center is also planned. The center will stand where Manley is currently located and feature shared space for all SU student-athletes.

As previously announced, the JMA Dome seating renovation is still projected to be completed for the 2024 football season.

The SU Softball Stadium will also receive some upgrades of its own:

Softball Stadium Upgrades: Softball Stadium upgrades to the field, dugouts and bullpens are planned to start this summer and extend through the fall/winter to be ready for the 2024 season.

The facility had minor work done on its bleachers before the 2023 season.