TNIAAM Reacts: Syracuse Orange confidence check-in

We’ve got Syracuse Orange teams into championship season but recent surveys have us superstitious, so we’ll keep it to some recent news.

After the commitments of Donnie Freeman and Naheem McLeod, are you more confident in Adrian Autry?

Are you more confident in Dino Babers after he landed his 3rd SEC transfer QB in Braden Davis?

We know that Tyus Battle and Chris McCullough are suiting up for Boeheim’s Army this summer, so who would you rather see join them on the Army’s TBT roster?