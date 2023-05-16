Syracuse men’s rowing earns podium finish at Eastern Sprints

A strong season for the Syracuse Orange men’s rowing team continued on Sunday at the Eastern Sprints.

The Syracuse Varsity 8 boat finished 3rd behind Yale and Princeton to earn their first Eastern Springs medal since 1978. The Orange boat consisted of Bricen Nygaard, Arnaud Buard, Benjamin Dukes, Nicholas Kohl, Joe Willis, Lachlan Doust Sam Hobson, Emory Sammons and Isaac Evans.

Head Coach Dave Reischman told Row2K.com that his athletes got to the podium through hard work and commitment.

“I think we have a group of guys, there’s a lot of seniors in that boat, they have been together over four years and have committed to just the process we have at Syracuse, buying into the team culture, buying into just taking it day by day and getting a little bit better. We don’t have a lot of high profile recruits. We recruit kids that maybe they’re not grand finalists or medalist coming out of high school, but we challenge them to be the hardest working crew in the country and we challenge ourselves as coaches to be the best development coaches in the country from freshman year to senior year.”

Syracuse’s Varsity Four won their competition while the 2V8 was 4th. Both the 3V8 and 4V8 boats placed sixth. The Orange will conclude their season at the IRA Championships in New Jersey from June 2nd-4th.