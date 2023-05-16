Syracuse football signs JUCO defensive back Berry Buxton III

The Syracuse Orange were busy on Monday as they added three new football transfers. After landing Santa Barbara City College defensive back Jakobie Seabourn, the Orange grabbed his teammate Berry Buxton III.

Committed!! Go Orange pic.twitter.com/baZk1rNyfO — Berry Buxton III (@Berry_Buxton) May 15, 2023

Buxton is a 6’2” defensive back who played 11 games for SBCC. In his first season, Buxton had 3 interceptions, but only played in two games this past season. Buxton offers intriguing size and could give the Orange another player who could rotate between corner and safety.

The California native has a younger brother, Isaiah, who holds a 2024 offer from Syracuse. We’ll have to see if the Orange are able to land both and extend their program reach into California more often.

Here are some highlights from Berry’s 1st season at SBCC.