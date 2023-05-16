Syracuse men’s soccer: the Champs go abroad in England spring trip

Syracuse Orange fans won’t soon forget the heroics of the 2022 men’s soccer squad that won their first national championship. While it’s still a few months before they hit the pitch to defend that title, the Orange are keeping busy with a trip to the U.K.

Ian McIntyre’s team will train in Vertex Soccer affiliated facilities, take on four separate U21 outfits (Brighton, Tottenham, Aston Villa, and Leicester City) over the next week-plus, and take in the Champions League semifinal between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

SU touched down in England over the weekend, and it looks like things are already off to a swell start:

Boys getting ready for the ⁦@LFC⁩ match against ⁦@LCFC⁩ - we are all excited to take in the match. Here early for the warmups! ⁦@CuseMSOC⁩ in the Liverpool away end! Let’s go Reds! #YNWA ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/py5E5Krdkl — Ian McIntyre (@IanSMcIntyre) May 15, 2023

It’s certainly a different group of players than the one that won it all just a few months ago, with the likes of Nathan Opoku gone overseas to Leicester City and loaned to the King Power Belgian side, OH Leuven, and five others taken in the MLS SuperDraft.

Still, Mac is here to stay, and he’s worked his usual magic in the transfer market, finding five suitable replacements in the portal this spring. This trip is one heck of a first impression for them as SU reaps the rewards of their “Dare to Dream” season.

We’ll have another ‘Cuse update at the end of their trip.