Syracuse football: Kentucky OL David Wohlabaugh Jr. transfers to Orange

The Syracuse Orange picked up its second transfer commit in the spring cycle. Kentucky OL David Wohlabaugh Jr. has committed to the Orange.

Excited to say I have found my new home pic.twitter.com/knwc7mMMAN — David wohlabaugh (@WohlabaughDavid) May 15, 2023

Wohlabaugh played 10 games in two seasons at Kentucky, starting one game for the Wildcats at the start of 2022. He’ll have three years of eligibility left once he joins the Orange. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school in Ohio.

If the name David Wohlabaugh sounds familiar, that’s because the elder David Wohlabaugh played for Syracuse in early 1990s. The center was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 1995 NFL draft. He went on to play in nine NFL seasons with the Patriots, Browns and Rams. When Wohlabaugh joined the Browns, he signed what would be at the time the highest salary ever for a center in the NFL with a $26.25 million contract.

Based on comments from his former head coach Mark Stoops at Kentucky, the younger Wohlabaugh seems like he’ll play right tackle for the Orange. He’ll immediately compete for a starting spot at that position that was vacated by Dakota Davis’ graduation. At the very least, Wohlabaugh will serve as another important body for an offensive line room that has been decimated by injuries and other various reasons.

Wohlabuagh joins South Carolina QB Braden Davis as transfers in to the Orange program after spring practices concluded. He becomes the seventh overall transfer that Syracuse brings to Central New York during the 2022-23 offseason.

Welcome to Syracuse, David! I’m sure Dad knows where all the good spots on and around campus are.