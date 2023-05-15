Disloyal Idiots Podcast: WLAX domination and men’s lax postmortem w/ John Orsenigo

The Syracuse Orange are heading into the home stretch on lacrosse seasons, so we had our own John Orsenigo on to talk through what’s next for the women and run a post mortem on the men.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Women’s lax dominates on the SU Soccer Stadium pitch

Is it a turnaround or a blip?

JMU coming up this week

Happy Mothers day to Mrs. Tyrell

Some men’s lax talk as well

What went wrong? How is it getting better?

Offense? Do we have consistency?

Transfer portal talk, stop me if you’ve heard this before...

High hopes for the roster construction heading into 2024

Swapping South Carolina Quarterbacks!

Donnie Freeman commits!

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.