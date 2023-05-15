Syracuse women’s rowing: Orange claim first ACC V8 title

The Syracuse Orange women’s rowing team accomplished a program-first over the weekend.

The V8 boat won their competition at the ACC Championships as they edged out Virginia.

The moment that made the V8 Champions pic.twitter.com/InG7jbycxz — Syracuse Women’s Rowing (@CuseWRowing) May 13, 2023

The Orange finished 2nd in the overall team competition behind Virginia, who won the other four divisions to take their 13th straight ACC title.

Syracuse swept the major awards. Luke McGee was named ACC Coach of the Year, Ellie-Kate Hutchinson was named Newcomer of the Year and the V8 boat of Coxswain Hannah Murphy, Annika Maxson, Alena Criss, Izabela Krakic, Kamile Kralikaite, Hutchinson, India Aikens, Martyna Kazlauskaite and Emmie Frederico were named Crew of the Year.

The first V8 ACC Champion in program history pic.twitter.com/YMwMTXI9r0 — Syracuse Women’s Rowing (@CuseWRowing) May 13, 2023

The Orange will find out tomorrow if they are selected for the NCAA Championships which will be held in two weeks in New Jersey. It would appear that they should be safely in the field, but it’s the NCAA so you never know until the name is called.