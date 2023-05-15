Syracuse football signs JUCO defensive back Jakobie Seabourn

The Syracuse Orange have added to their secondary depth with another transfer: JUCO DB Jakobie Seabourn. The 6’3”, 205 lb. defender spent the last two seasons at Santa Barbara City College in California; he has two years of eligibility remaining.

All glory to God! Orange Nation let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/RUp2HuZaXD — Jakobie Seabourn (@Jakobie_5) May 15, 2023

Seabourn has spent time at corner in his JUCO career, but most of his reps in 2022 were at safety. In 11 games for the Vaqueros last season, the Houston native collected 39 tackles (two for loss), a pair of pass breakups, and an interception. Jakobie is unrated by major recruiting sites.

He joins Jayden Bellamy and Jaeden Gould as new members of the SU secondary. They’ll compete for playing time alongside returning members such as Alijah Clark, Justin Barron, Jason Simmons, Isaiah Johnson, Jeremiah Wilson, and Malcolm Folk.

Here’s a look at Seabourn in Santa Barbara: