Syracuse track and field: ACC Championships recap

The Syracuse Orange track and field teams wrapped up the ACC Outdoor Championships over the weekend in Raleigh.

In the team competition, the Syracuse men were 11th while the Orange women were 15th. The Clemson men and Duke women took home the titles.

Two new school records were set by men’s relay teams. The 4x100 team of James Nmah, Jaheem Hayles, Anthony Vazquez, and Trei Thorogood finished 6th in a new Syracuse record of 40.06. The 4x400 squad consisting of Xayvion Perkins, Thorogood, Alexander Segarra, and Elijah Mallard set a new Orange record with a time of 3:10.72.

The Orange men were strong in the hurdles this weekend. In the 110m hurdles, Jaheem Hayles was 3rd, Naseem Smith was 6th and Emanuel Joseph took 8th. In the 400m hurdles, Xayvion Perkins was 5th and Elijah Mallard 6th.

Distance points were scored by Paul O’Donnell (2nd) and Assaf Harari (8th) in the 10k along with Kevin Robertson (4th in the 3000m steeplechase) and Noah Carey (7th in the 5k).

Took home three of the top-six in the women's 10k last night. pic.twitter.com/iqYnYrM5fA — Syracuse XC/Track (@CuseXCTF) May 12, 2023

All of the points for the Syracuse women came from the 10k: Amanda Vestri (3rd in 33:16), Sophia Jacobs-Townsley (4th in PB of 33:41) and Savannah Roark (6th in 33:45). Despite running two season-best times, Shaleah Colaire was one spot from making the finals in the 100m and 400m hurdles.

Syracuse is back in action next week at the NCAA East Regional in Jacksonville.

