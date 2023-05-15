BREAKING: Naheem McLeod transferring to Syracuse basketball

The Syracuse Orange have landed its center for the 2023-24 season.

Naheem McLeod, a 7-foot-4 transfer from Florida State, has committed to play basketball for Syracuse next season.

McLeod was on campus last weekend for an official visit. He was able to meet with the coaches, tour the campus, see the facilities and, ultimately, decided SU will be his next school.

McLeod has spent two seasons in Tallahassee. As a freshman, he averaged 4.5 points and 2.1 rebounds in just over 11 minutes of action. This past season, he averaged 4.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in just over 13 minutes per game. He scored a career-high 16 points against Syracuse on February 8.

McLeod presents problems for his opponents simply due to his size. Standing at 7-foot-4, he’ll prove to be a rim protector for Adrian Autry and, hopefully, a rebounding machine.

With the addition of McLeod, Syracuse now has two scholarships available for the 2023-24 season. That does not include Judah Mintz, who has until May 31 to opt out of the NBA Draft and return to Syracuse for his sophomore year.

2023-24 scholarship chart: Mounir Hima, Naheem McLeod, Benny Williams, Chris Bell, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey, Quadir Copeland, JJ Starling, Justin Taylor, Chance Westry and William Patterson.

McLeod has two years of eligibility remaining.