Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Meaghan Tyrrell named Tewaaraton Award Finalist

The Syracuse Orange’s Meaghan Tyrrell is a finalist for the 2023 Tewaaraton Award, as announced on Thursday by the Tewaaraton Foundation.

This is the second year in a row that Meaghan has been named one of the five finalists for the sport’s most prestigious honor. She becomes the third player in program history to be named a finalist multiple times in her career, joining Alyssa Murray (2013, 14) and Kayla Treanor (2014, 15, 16). Katie Rowan was SU’s first ever Tewaaraton finalist back in 2008, and Michelle Tumolo followed in 2012.

Meaghan has, obviously, been having another outstanding season. She ranks second in the nation in points per game (5.33), third in total points (96), fifth in total assists (47), and sixth in assists per game (2.89).

She has already been named ACC Attacker of the Year, All-ACC First Team, ACC All-Tournament Team, and USA Lacrosse Magazine First Team All-American.

On top of everything else, she became the program’s all-time leading scorer a few weeks ago and is the only player in SU history to reach 400 points for her career. Her 404 points currently ranks her ninth in NCAA Division I history, just one point behind eighth place and two points behind seventh place.

Here’s the full list of 2023 Tewaaraton Finalists:

Meaghan Tyrrell , Syracuse — Attack

, Syracuse — Attack Izzy Scane , Northwestern — Attack

, Northwestern — Attack Erin Coykendall , Northwestern — Attack

, Northwestern — Attack Jenn Medjid , Boston College — Attack

, Boston College — Attack Isabella Peterson, James Madison — Attack

Every finalist this year, including former ‘Cuse player Tucker Dordevic on the men’s side, is an attacker.

The Tewaaraton Award winner will be announced once the season’s over at the Tewaaraton Ceremony on June 1 in Washington, DC.