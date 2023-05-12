Syracuse football lands commitment from transfer QB Braden Davis

Syracuse Orange football is continuing the trend of signing transfer quarterbacks from the SEC, adding another high-profile player from the portal.

Braden Davis, formerly of the South Carolina Gamecocks, will join SU as the third scholarship QB on the roster. He replaces Justin Lamson, who left the program shortly after the end of spring camp.

Davis, who carries all four seasons of eligibility after being redshirted in 2022, was the 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year in Delaware. He led Middletown to a DIAA Class 3A State Title in his senior season of high school and was rated the best QB prospect in the state by both ESPN and 247Sports.

Davis received offers from many of the top college football programs, including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M before signing with South Carolina. He also fits the dual-threat mold that the Orange love, joining both Garrett Shrader and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson as scramblers who can still throw the ball efficiently.

Braden is the son of former All-American and 8th-overall NFL Draft pick Antone Davis, an offensive lineman who played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons in the 1990s.

Ironically, it seems that former ‘Cuse commit LaNorris Sellers’s strong performance in the Carolina spring game could be part of the reason why Davis chose to transfer. Regardless, it’s clear that the newest member of the Orange QB room has a huge ceiling and lots of time to develop that potential.

Here’s a glimpse of what SU could be getting in their newest addition: