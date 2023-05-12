Syracuse women’s basketball: Incoming freshman Sophie Burrows selected for Australia U19 team trials

The incoming recruitment class of 2023 for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team continues to make its way into the headlines.

Sophie Burrows, a 6-foot-2 guard who signed a letter of intent to join the Orange in November 2022, will participate in team trials for Australia’s U19 Women’s Team. Burrows becomes the second incoming freshman from Syracuse to be invited to team trials for the U19 Women’s World Cup after 6-foot-2 forward Alyssa Latham became the first member of the Orange selected for USA Women’s Basketball team trials since 2013.

Good luck at U19 trials Sophie!



Incoming freshman Sophie Burrows is headed to Gems trials this week, Basketball Australia's U19 Women's Team pic.twitter.com/EgUkFJlhQY — 'Cuse Hoops (@CuseWBB) May 10, 2023

Burrows brings experience in international competition to Australia's team trials. She competed in the 2022 FIBA U18 Women’s Asian Championship Division A representing Australia, where she averaged 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals while playing less than 13 minutes per game.

Felisha Legette-Jack got the development she wanted this past year out of guard Georgia Woolley, another promising Australian player who caught fire towards the end of the 2022-2023 season. Now, Legette-Jack possesses two incoming freshmen with some great upside, both of which will be fighting for a spot on their national teams’ rosters.

The news of Burrows invitation to Australia’s team trials means that three members of the 2023-2024 Syracuse women’s basketball roster received invites to participate in team trials for international competition. Dyaisha Fair, who will return for her second season with ‘Cuse and fifth collegiate season overall, was selected to participate in team trials for the USA Women’s AmeriCup roster.

The U19 Women’s World Cup is scheduled for July 15 to July 23.