Boeheim’s Army: Chris McCullough, Tyus Battle commit to 2023 TBT roster

Two former Syracuse Orange men’s basketball players on Thursday announced their commitments and secured the first two spots on the roster for Boeheim’s Army, with the team searching for its second TBT title in two years after earning its first championship in 2021. Boeheim’s Army, however, is looking for some redemption after getting knocked out in the Round of 32, ending the team’s title defense early.

The work to build this year’s roster begins for Boeheim’s Army, and that starts with forward Chris McCullough and guard Tyus Battle.

BREAKING NEWS: We have the first two commitments for Boeheim's Army for TBT 2023…



Tyus Battle

Chris McCullough (2021 Champ)



The Syracuse alumni are DETERMINED to add TBT Championship #2 to their mantle



Come see them play: https://t.co/31QGfjClIm pic.twitter.com/4hg3gpRHF1 — TBT (@thetournament) May 11, 2023

McCullough played a pivotal role on the 2021 team which won the TBT championship. Bringing him back on the team gives Boeheim’s Army a versatile combo forward who can slide between the four and five spots, depending on the matchup. His outside shooting can wax and wane (especially from three), but he looked great in previous runs with Boeheim’s Army as a shot blocker, post-up scorer, rebounder, and rim-runner.

He missed the 2022 TBT because he was still recovering from an ACL he sustained playing oversees.

Commuting to Boeheim’s Army alongside McCullough is Battle, a 6-foot-6 guard who played 103 career games with the Orange between 2017 and 2019. He’ll be making his debut for Boeheim’s Army after also missing last year’s roster due to an injury.

Battle will slot in as an athletic combo guard with a nice blend of shot-making in isolation, and ball-handling. He’ll be able to drive into the lane but keep the defense honest with his outside shooting. Top that off with his solid perimeter defense, and Boeheim’s Army secured itself another notable Orange alumnus to its roster.

We're back.



COMING FOR IT ALL

Boeheim’s Army will host the Syracuse Regional portion of the TBT, which will be held at the Upstate Medical University War Memorial Arena in downtown ‘Cuse from July 24 to July 28. The team could potentially cross paths in the regional with Buffalo’s Blue Collar U, who enter this year’s TBT as the defending champs.

With commitments for McCullough and Battle to join Boeheim’s Army set in stone, who else do you want to see on this year’s roster as the team looks to bounce back in the 2023 TBT?