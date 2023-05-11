Syracuse softball defeats Virginia 8-2 in first round of ACC Championship

The Syracuse Orange fell behind early against the Virginia Cavaliers before scoring eight unanswered runs, taking the first game of the ACC Championship 8-2.

Freshman Madison Knight was the hero for SU, tossing a complete game on the mound while also driving in three at the plate. She and the rest of the Orange took advantage of a very sloppy Cavs defense that committed five errors in the game. With the victory, ‘Cuse will move on to the Quarterfinals for the second straight year.

The Cavs struck first in the bottom of the 1st. After a pair of singles and a sac bunt to lead things off, DH Tori Gilbert lifted a fly ball to left field, scoring leadoff hitter Kelly Ayer from third. Then in the 3rd, a Katie Goldberg groundout scored another to double UVA’s early lead.

The Orange would even things up in the next half inning. After catcher Laila Alves singled for her first of three hits, Knight launched the first pitch she saw into the South Bend Bleachers:

SU loaded the bases but did not capitalize again in the inning. In the 5th, Angel Jasso led things off with a single up the middle. Then with runners at the corners and one out, Knight hit a ground ball towards second base. Jade Hylton tried to turn two for the Cavs but bobbled the ball in the process - everyone ended up safe, and the go-ahead run scored.

Another bases-loaded opportunity came up in the 6th, and this time, ‘Cuse was all over it. First Alves lifted a ball into left, scoring a pair and making the score 5-2. Then later in the frame, Rebecca Clyde drew a walk to force in another run.

Two more UVA errors let a pair of unearned runs score in the top of the 7th, and Knight put the finishing touches on her 100+ pitch performance to secure the win.

SU squares off with FSU this morning at 11 in the next round of the Championship. The Seminoles are the No. 3 team in the country and swept the Orange earlier this season. You can watch the game on ACCN.