Syracuse football alum Lakiem Williams invited to Washington Commanders’ training camp

The XFL is back up and running this spring, and the league’s third iteration has given some guys another shot at cracking an NFL roster.

That includes former Syracuse Orange linebacker Lakiem Williams, who just received a training camp invite from the Washington Commanders:

In 10 games with the St. Louis Battlehawks, Williams had 32 tackles and four tackles-for-loss.

Williams originally played for Butte (Community) College before transferring to Syracuse with two years of eligibility remaining in 2018. He went on to play in 15 games for the Orange, including all 12 as a starter in 2019, tallying 114 tackles, 12.5 tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

The Tacoma, Washington native went undrafted in 2020, but later landed on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad in 2021.

He becomes the 10th SU alum to receive either a training camp invite or futures contract, joining Mikel Jones, Sean Tucker, Andre Szmyt, Aaron Bolinsky, Nolan Cooney, Trishton Jackson, Kingsley Jonathan, Koda Martin, and Chris Slayton.

Best of luck all former Orange who are vying for roster spots this year.