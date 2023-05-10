Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Cole Kirst, Tucker Dordevic selected in 2023 PLL College Draft

The 2023 Premier Lacrosse League College Draft took place on Tuesday night, and it featured the selection of one current member of the Syracuse Orange and one former member of the Orange.

Representing this year’s team, Cole Kirst was selected with the No. 18 overall pick in the third round by the Redwoods Lacrosse Club. Former Orange Tucker Dordevic was selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round by the Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club.

Kirst is coming off a very impactful grad season for SU in which he finished third on the team in both goals (26) and points (37) for the season. Yesterday was a huge day for Cole, who was also named to the All-ACC Team, ‘Cuse’s lone selection for 2023.

He now joins a club in the Redwoods that is already loaded with big, physical midfielders like Myles Jones and Sergio Perkovic. Cole will add to that group, as defending their offensive midfield will require a lot of strength and toughness. As head coach Nat St. Laurent put it during the draft, Cole’s “tough as nails”:

After four years at Syracuse in which he scored 95 goals and 124 points, Dordevic had a career year in his one season at Georgetown this year. He’s already set career highs in goals (57) and points (70) on his way to earning All-Big East First Team and Big East Attacker of the Year honors.

He’s joining a Whipsnakes team that has a need for scoring and creating offense to help take pressure off their stars in Matt Rambo, Zed Williams, and Brad Smith. Tucker definitely fulfills exactly what they’re looking for with his ability to dodge, create for himself, and finish with the powerful outside shot.

Congrats to Cole and Tucker on the realization of a dream, and best of luck in the PLL!