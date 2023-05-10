Syracuse women’s lacrosse: six Orange earn All-America honors

As the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team prepares to start their quest for a NCAA title, it’s time for more individual honors.

Six Syracuse players were named All-Americans by USA Lacrosse Magazine which trailed only Boston College (nine) and Northwestern (eight). Meaghan Tyrrell and Delaney Sweitzer took home first-team honors. Tyrrell was also the 1st player taken in the Athletes Unlimited draft, The second Syracuse player taken in the AU Draft was Megan Carney, drafted 11th last night.

Carney was one of three Orange players named to the USA Lacrosse third team All-America team. Joining her on that team were Emma Ward and Emma Tyrrell. Midfielder Sierra Cockerille was named Honorable-Mention.

The Orange will face off against the winner of Johns Hopkins and UMass this Sunday afternoon at 3 at the SU Soccer Stadium. Athletes Unlimited’s 2023 lacrosse season will begin on July 20th.