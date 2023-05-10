 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz invited to NBA Combine

An opportunity for Judah to make his mark

By Kevin M Wall
Virginia v Syracuse Photo by Bryan Bennett /Getty Images

Syracuse Orange fans have been trying to figure out if Judah Mintz will be back for his second season, or if he’ll stay in the NBA Draft.

Mintz’s decision doesn’t seem very clear right now, but he’ll have an opportunity to prove himself at next week’s NBA Combine in Chicago.

The Combine will be held May 16-18 at DePaul and will be shown on the ESPN networks. We don’t know what Judah’s leaning towards doing but one analyst seems to believe he’s focused on staying in the Draft.

The deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA Draft and retain their NCAA eligibility is May 31st, which means Syracuse fans have a few more weeks to wait. If he chooses to stay in the Draft, the Orange will likely turn to the transfer portal for additional depth at the guard spot.

