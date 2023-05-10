Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz invited to NBA Combine

Syracuse Orange fans have been trying to figure out if Judah Mintz will be back for his second season, or if he’ll stay in the NBA Draft.

Mintz’s decision doesn’t seem very clear right now, but he’ll have an opportunity to prove himself at next week’s NBA Combine in Chicago.

Here is the full combine list, per the NBA. Note that Victor Wembanyama is not participating, with his season still in progress in France. pic.twitter.com/ddPGSkeQFg — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) May 9, 2023

The Combine will be held May 16-18 at DePaul and will be shown on the ESPN networks. We don’t know what Judah’s leaning towards doing but one analyst seems to believe he’s focused on staying in the Draft.

"I don't have any personal insight with Judah directly, but I've been told that he doesn't plan to come back to school."



https://t.co/pnCuCX9C4Y pic.twitter.com/5btq6EFGL7 — Cuse Sports Talk (@CuseSportsTalk_) May 9, 2023

The deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA Draft and retain their NCAA eligibility is May 31st, which means Syracuse fans have a few more weeks to wait. If he chooses to stay in the Draft, the Orange will likely turn to the transfer portal for additional depth at the guard spot.