Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Joey Spallina, Cole Kirst earn ACC honors

The ACC coaches have spoken, and they’ve determined that two members of this year’s Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team were worthy of 2023 all-conference season honors.

Those two players are Joey Spallina and Cole Kirst. Spallina was named the ACC Freshman of the Year, while Kirst was named to the All-ACC Team.

After a decade in the conference, Spallina becomes the first Syracuse player to be named ACC Freshman of the Year, while Kirst is the only ‘Cuse player to be named to the weirdly-constructed All-ACC Team that includes six attackmen, three midfielders, four defenders, and two FOGOs (plus one goalie, one LSM, and one SSDM).

Spallina led the Orange in all three of goals (36), assists (32), and points (68) this season on his way to one of the best debut seasons in program history. His 68 points were the third-most by any SU freshman. He finished the season ranked third in the entire ACC in points, fourth in assists, and sixth in goals, but was somehow not one of the six attackmen named to the All-ACC Team. Sure.

Kirst, playing both midfield and attack for SU this season, finished third on the team in both goals (26) and points (37). He was selected as one of the three midfielders on the All-ACC Team. A tremendous leader and locker room presence, Kirst was voted a team captain by his teammates during his only season in Orange.

Congrats to Joey and Cole on the great honors!