Disloyal Idiots Podcast: NFL Draft Recap and what’s wrong with lacrosse

The Syracuse Orange have new alumni in the NFL!
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- BASEBALL TANGENT
- What made Matthew Bergeron such an attractive offensive line prospect for the NFL?
- Garrett Williams to the Cards!
- Syracuse 3 star development... eh?
- What happened with Sean Tucker and is Tampa Bay a good landing spot?
- Is it weird that Mikel Jones wasn’t drafted?
- HOMEFIELD APPAREL
- Justin Lamson is transferring. The QB room is once again thin.
- Jatius Geer is transferring. Maybe this one isn’t as bad?
- Lax talk sad talk. What’s wrong with the men’s team and will it be fixed? Can the women break out of their funk?
- Join our Discord!
If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Disloyal Idiots:
- Download the podcast from Megaphone
- Download the podcast from Apple Podcasts (PLEASE RATE & REVIEW the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Appreciate it!)
- Also: Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, Castbox
You Missed It! Recent Disloyal Idiots episodes:
- Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Spring Game Recap
- Disloyal Idiots Podcast: The Syracuse Orange in the transfer portal of madness
- Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Time for VAR in lacrosse?
- Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Spring Break Final Four Edition
- Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Selection Sadness
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.
Loading comments...