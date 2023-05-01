Disloyal Idiots Podcast: NFL Draft Recap and what’s wrong with lacrosse

The Syracuse Orange have new alumni in the NFL!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

BASEBALL TANGENT

What made Matthew Bergeron such an attractive offensive line prospect for the NFL?

Garrett Williams to the Cards!

Syracuse 3 star development... eh?

What happened with Sean Tucker and is Tampa Bay a good landing spot?

Is it weird that Mikel Jones wasn’t drafted?

Justin Lamson is transferring. The QB room is once again thin.

Jatius Geer is transferring. Maybe this one isn’t as bad?

Lax talk sad talk. What’s wrong with the men’s team and will it be fixed? Can the women break out of their funk?

